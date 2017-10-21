Bipolar patients are hypersexual – Social Scientist

Social scientist, Samuel Owusu Afiyie disclosed that people who have bipolar disorder experience high levels of both euphoria and depression.

He said bipolar disorder also affects sexuality and sexual activities individuals.

Samuel Owusu Afiyie told Kwabena Bediako Antwi-Dako (IBK) on ‘Yen Da’ show that Bipolar turns to make persons behave in an uncommon way usually out of their normal self.

According to him, most people are who suffer from the illness do not know because they take some unusual happenings as normal mood swings.

The Social Scientist explained that persons suffering from Bipolar disorder cannot be trusted because their sex drive greatly increased without a feeling of sexual satisfaction.

He added that, others have sex with multiple partners, including strangers, continuous sexual affairs, despite the risk to relationships, inappropriate and risky sexual behaviours.