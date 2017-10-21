Be bold and embrace your femininity – Otiko Djaba tells women

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has advised women in the country to be proud of their femininity because men are scared of their potentials.

Speaking at the maiden Executive Women Network (EWN) annual conference today, October 20 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on the theme “Rebranding Ghana to drive business growth: The perspective of women leaders”, the Gender Minister said women play a critical role in the lives of others so it important they realise their efforts and contributions to the world.

According to her, although they may be faced with challenges, it is important they value and appreciate who and what they are because if they don’t, no one else will do that.

“Being a leader makes you a leader anyway because you nature the children, you teach the men to find their socks so that they don’t wear different coloured socks and to help them find their keys, you help the children to know how to speak properly, and even when they come of age they always come to the old lady for advice. The men are scared of our potential; don’t be scared of your femininity”

“We are the game changers, we are the change agents, we are what makes the world go round. Without women the world would be a very miserable place. It is the woman who brings the joy, the issues of the heart, about love, about sanitation, about water, education. That is a strong woman”, she said.

She further encouraged women at the summit to be bold, courageous and also embrace their femininity.

She, therefore, urged them to never feel out of place in the world as a woman or never regret being a woman because once they tend to truly understand who they are and what they are, then they can be game changers with the power they hold in influencing others.

“Be bold, be bold and embrace your femininity. Never say that why was I born a woman. You are the vessel of creation. You need to understand your power and the influence you bring to your home, yourself, your community, the nation and the world at large. So today’s Ghanaian woman enjoy being a woman”, she stressed.