Atomic Junction gas explosion: Tanker driver dies

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-10-21

Kasapafmonline.com can authoritatively state that the driver of the Gas Tanker which exploded at Atomic Junction, near Madina about a fortnight ago which claimed seven lives and injured 134 persons has died Friday.

His death is not related to the explosion, as he fled the accident scene on the fateful day when the gas started leaking in the process of discharging it.

The driver, known as Yusif this website‘s sources say, traveled in the company of the President of the Tanker Drivers Association to see his boss at Kpone on Thursday to commiserate with him following the burning of the tanker during the fire outbreak.

The owner of the Tanker is reported to have told the deceased not to worry as the tanker is comprehensively insured and would be replaced by his Insurance Company.

Our sources say, in the course of the conversation, Yusif requested for water and while he was being served, he suddenly lost his balance and collapsed.

Yusif, was rushed to the Kpone hospital and was referred to the Tema General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

His body is being transported to Kumasi for burial in accordance with Islamic custom.