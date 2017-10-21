AMA suspends traffic violation enforcement on Aayalolo services

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-21

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said that the enforcement activities by Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) along its Accra CMB-Amasaman route will be temporarily suspended till a new board is formed to give further direction.

A statement released by the AMA on Friday October 20 said : “The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), through the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), mandated to manage the provision of quality bus services along the Accra CMB-Amasaman corridor has noted with dismay, unauthorised usage of infrastructure and installations meant for the exclusive operations of the Aayalolo Buses. This violates the traffic policy of the Assembly.

“This press statement is to inform the general motoring public that, enforcement activities by GAPTE along its Accra CMB-Amasaman route will be temporarily suspended till a new board is formed to give further direction.

“Meanwhile, the AMA and GAPTE will continue to carry out its public education programme concerning the following: Identification of exclusive infrastructure and installations meant for the Aayalolo Bus Services by motorist and the general public. Rules of engagement pertaining to exclusive infrastructure and installations meant for the Aayalolo Bus Services.

“Public education on legal provisions under the Local Governance Act (Act 940) and the legislative Instrument 1961 of 2009 that empowers the assembly to regulate, manage and enforce traffic regulations in accordance to the relevant laws.

4”Any other public information that is relevant for maintaining law and order concerning bus priority measures dedicated to the Aayalolo Bus Services.”

It added: “During this period of public education on what will constitute a violation of the relevant laws, the general public is advised to pay attention and direct all enquiries and questions to The GAPTE Office.”