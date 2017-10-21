All NDC National Executives must go – Yaw Boateng Gyan fires

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2017

The former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has noted that there is a need for the entire national executive of the NDC be changed.

According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, the entire executive must be blamed for the party’s defeat in the 2016 general election due to complacency hence his call for an overhaul.

Speaking to Accra based UTV , the former National Organizer stated that after winning power in 2008 and 2012 with him as National Organizer, complacency became part of the current leadership to work extra harder to retain power having both human and financial resources at their disposal.

“Complacency and division is one of the main causes of our defeat in the 2016 polls”, he observed calling for change in the entire party leadership in their upcoming executives elections.’’

Hinting of contesting the National Organizer position again, Yaw Boateng Gyan described the current National Organizer, Mr. Kofi Adams as incompetent with no organizational skills.

“Though Kofi Adams is good but not good for organizing. He is good for the Secretary position and he could have waited to become General Secretary of the party”.

“We need people who can go to the grounds, talk to the people and rectify the past mistakes by this current executives”, he stated.