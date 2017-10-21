Akufo-Addo, Asiedu Nketia, others attend Paapa Yankson’s funeral

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

President Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late Paapa Yankson today at the State House

Benjamin Akono Kofi Yankson, popularly known as Paapa Yankson, has been honoured with a state funeral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra Saturday.

The solemn ceremony set against the background of the beautiful scenery of the Parliament House has brought together the old and young alike, whose lives the highlife veteran has affected with his music.

As people file past the casket, not a lot of tears are shed nonetheless, perhaps an indication of a full life well lived by Paapa Yankson.

The mounted stage with the legends picture in the backdrop will surely experience performances from his colleagues, who will say goodbye to him for the last time.

He will be remembered for contributing to the edification of souls with his voice and his music.

Some of the known faces at the funeral include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour); past President Sidiku Buari, Asiedu Nketia of the National Democratic Party (NDC) and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), an administrator at MUSIGA.

Some musicians at the event include Pat Thomas, Rex Omar, Yaw Sarpong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, AB Crentsil.

The late Paapa Yankson passed away after a short illness on July 21, 2017. He was 78.