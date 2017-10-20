Woyome’s anti-asset valuation application thrown out

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-20

The Supreme Court has thrown out Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome’s application challenging the valuation of his assets by the state.

Accra FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, reported on Friday, 20 October 2017 that the trial Judge, Alfred A. Benin said the writ was without merit, as the second order issued by the court authorising the valuation of the properties on 9 January 2015 under Order 44 Rule 9(1)(2) of CI 47 was relevant and the Attorney General adhered to it.

The court therefore adjourned the hearing of the oral examination to October 30, 2017.

It will be recalled that Mr Woyome had filed a writ aiming to stop the oral examination by Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame.

The Supreme Court was to continue the oral examination on October 16 2017 but Mr Woyome’s lawyer, Sarfo Buabeng told the court that his client is sick and has been given a two-week excuse duty to rest.

Mr Buabeng told the court that the Attorney General’s Department has violated the orders of C.I. 47 as it did not seek leave of the court before the Valuation Execution Order of Mr Woyome’s properties.

However, Mr Dame told the court there was no need for the court to grant the A-G’s Department another order because the previous orders were still valid at the time of carrying out the valuation exercise.