We won ITLOS victory together – Akufo Addo

2017-10-20

President Akufo-Addo says the victory secured by Ghana in the Maritime Dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire was a collaborative effort by the former administration and his government.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the banquet hall of the Flag Staff House to honour all persons who contributed to the successful resolution of the maritime dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), President Akufo Addo recalled all the contributions made by his predecessors under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana in the oil sector that has resulted in the ITLOS victory of 2017.

The ceremony was attended by former President J.J. Rawlings and his wife, Nana K. Agyemang Rawlings, former government officials in John Mahama administration who initiated the court process, officials of the current NPP government who argued the case at the ITLOS as well as some of the international lawyers who represented Ghana during the hearing.

Commendation by the President

The President expressed his personal gratitude and that of the entire National to all the attendees who contributed to the ITLOS victory. He hinted that at the appropriate time, National honours will be conferred on the team that worked to secure the victory for Ghana.

Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire relations

President Akufo Addo on Ghana’s relationship with Côte d’Ivoire after the Judgement of the ITLOS said, contrary to the expectations of some persons that the outcome of the Maritime dispute was likely to negatively affect the relationship of the two countries, the outcome has rather strengthened the bilateral corporation of the two West African countries which cumulated in the just ended two-day official State visit of the Ivorian leader, Alassane Ouattara to Ghana.

The State visit, the President says resulted in the formation of a joint committee tasked with the responsibility to ensure the peaceful implementation of the ITLOS judgement.