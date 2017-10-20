We are proud of our power plant – Ameri to Parliament

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Ameri Energy, the company behind the controversial $510 million power deal has iterated the positive effects the plant has yielded on the energy sector and the economy of Ghana since its inception.

Speaking at a hearing at the Mines and Energy Committee, representatives of Ameri explained that the plant among other things has contributed immensely to dealing with the country’s power crisis.

“The project has had a transformative effect on the Ghanaian energy sector. Supplying close to 20% of Ghana’s electricity, the plant is part of a successful wider push by the country for a more reliable and resilient energy market. Blackouts are now much rarer”.

The company accepted government’s efforts to assess the contract indicating that they had every right to assess all public contracts for value of money or quality of delivery. They also indicated commitment to remain a positive contributor towards Ghanaian economic development.

Today’s hearing followed concerns by some MPs over whether the contract was correctly valued.

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond called for Parliament’s withdrawal of the AMERI power deal following complaints that the deal was ‘overpriced’.

The Minority in Parliament boycotted the Mines and Energy Committee sitting in parliament on Wednesday, challenging K.T Hammond and the entire Majority in Parliament to head to court if it believes the $510 million AMERI Power deal signed in 2015 under the NDC administration was fraudulent.

The AMERI power agreement was signed by Government on February 10, 2015.



The deal cost the country significantly higher than what was charged by the Turkish registered company, PPR, which financed and executed the project.

The Turkish firm pegged the total cost of the project at a maximum of $360 million.

However, in the Build Operate Own Transfer (BOOT) agreement signed between the government and AMERI, the deal was pegged at a minimum of 510 million dollars leaving Ameri with a commission of $150 million.

Read the full release below

20th October 2017

AMERI speaks at Parliamentary Committee hearing: “We are proud of our power plant”

? Company welcomes opportunity to address Takoradi plant contract



? Reasserts timely delivery and flawless supply record since operations began



? Positively declares that the project was good value for money – cites PWC report



? Spokesperson: ‘We came to Ghana this week to reassert our commitment to this country and its people – we are proud of our power plant.’

AMERI CEO Maher Al Alili said:

“Ameri prides itself on the partnerships that we forge across the world, supplying power to countries when they need it most. As a responsible organisation, we appreciate the chance to address any misconceptions about our work in Ghana. Only from a point of mutual understanding and cooperation with all stakeholders can we move forward.

When we entered Ghana the country was going through its worst energy crisis. The only option on the table for the Government was a rental deal, which offered no value for money to the country. We are proud to say that we are the only company working in the region which offered and delivered a short term 5 year BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) solution. Installed in record time the power plant features brand new, state of the art GE turbines.”

AMERI acknowledged the Government of Ghana has every right to assess all public contracts for value of money or quality of delivery. The company strongly believes the project delivered on both. An independent report by renowned auditors PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) found that out of 7 similar projects, the Ameri plant at Takoradi offered the best value for money.

Commenting, Mr Al Alili said: ‘Our facility offers the lowest levelized tariff of any thermal plant in Ghana. This is something we are very proud of. Value for money has always been a huge priority for our work in Ghana. The project is on a fully financed basis, with no sovereign guarantee from the Government, and a standby letter that covers less than 10% of the project value – Ameri have borne the majority of the financial risk.’

‘More importantly, the project delivered. Built at record speed, our company helped plug the energy deficit at a time of emergency. This plant remains the most reliable energy supplier to the country with not a single shutdown. Its contribution to Ghana’s energy supply remains substantial.’

Mr Al Alili also stated: ‘We came to Ghana this week to reassert our commitment to this country and its people. However, we are also aware that cases such as these have the potential to undermine investor confidence in Ghana.

We hope this is the beginning of a positive and constructive dialogue, one that continue to ensure a reliable and economical energy supply for the Ghanaian people.’