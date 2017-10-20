Vigilantism to rise in 2020 – Aning

Aning said violent related activities are likely to rise in Ghana following the Delta force ruling <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508526403_114_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Dr. Kwasi Aning has predicted that violence related activities are likely to rise in the country in 2020 following Delta Force 13 judgement.

He indicated that majority of the vigilante groups would take a cue from the court ruling by causing mayhem during electioneering.

According to him, the group did not only challenged the authority of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but also the authority of the State when they created the mayhem.

“Those who created the mayhem not only challenged the authority of the President but also the authority of the State…looking at the judgment, come 2020 there is likely to be a rise in the use of violence,” he told Morning Starr.

He questioned why a heavier punishment was not slapped on the group.

The pro group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was fined GHC1,800 each on Thursday October 19, 2017 by a Kumasi district court. They were asked to sign a bond to be of good behaviour.

They were sentenced for assaulting the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator George Adjei.

Some political parties have criticised the court ruling arguing that the sentence was not enough.

