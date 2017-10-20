Veep launches ‘e-Registration’ for Registrar General’s Department

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508464530_945_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched “e-Registration”, an online registration portal for the Registrar General’s Department.

He made this known in a Facebook post on his wall this afternoon.

According to him, the online registration portal will enable the Registrar General’s Department reduce human interface and “turnaround time for business registration and its associated issues.”

He also added that there should be evidence of flexibility, transparency and accountability in making Ghana the most business friendly country in Africa.

“This afternoon, I launched “e-Registration”, an online registration portal for the Registrar General’s Department. This online portal will reduce the human interface and turnaround time for business registration and its associated issues. In making Ghana the most business friendly country in Africa, there should be flexibility, transparency and accountability within the business environment.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments