General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-20

Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers



Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic:

-One-district, one-warehouse launched

-African universities score poorly in global ranking

-Government hits road to raise $2.5 billion…To defray energy sector debt

Daily Guide:

-Otumfuo arrives to rousing reception

-13 delta force fined GHC23, 400

-LMVCA chases EC bosses

-I’ve not created new regions – Nana