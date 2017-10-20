Tanker driver in Atomic gas explosion dies ‘mysteriously

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The driver of the gas tanker that exploded at Atomic junction in Accra has died mysteriously.

The deceased, Yussif Seidu, was pronounced dead at the Tema General Hospital after becoming unconscious during a meeting of LPG truck drivers.



Yussif Seidu escaped unhurt after the gas explosion which claimed seven lives and injured many a fortnight ago.

The Public Relations Officer of the LPG Marketing Companies Association, Mr Kwame Owiredu confirmed the death in an interview on Citi FM on Friday.

According to Mr Owiredu, the cause of death is yet to be established, but indicated that, he will be buried today [Friday] according to Islamic customs.

“I can confirm to you that Yussif Seidu, the driver who was in charge of the tanker that caught fire at Atomic Junction is no more with us. I can also say that he didn’t die as a result of any injury flowing from the accident that occurred, but he died a natural death.”

“Whilst we were in a conversation with him, he went unconscious. He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital and after some few checks on him, the doctors pronounced him dead. So it’s an unfortunate situation, and we are really sad.

“They have not confirmed the cause of death. He is a Muslim so when his family had the news, they demanded for the body, so that is the arrangement we are doing now, to send his remains to Kumasi where his family is,” he added.