Stay away from cultism and hooliganism – Vice Chancellor

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-20

Students have been admonished to steer clear of cultism, hooliganism and other forms of social misbehaviours.

They have also been urged to avoid the temptation to cut corners in any form and eschew malpractices during examinations.

Professor Edmund Ameko, Acting Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University, said this at the University’s 25th Matriculation ceremony held on Friday.

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor those practices and behaviours have been the bane of many students who have withdrawn.



Prof. Ameko said the University received 7,934 applications however 6,669 qualified and were offered admissions and the percentage of female students admitted represented 43 per cent.

He explained that last year the University was able to admit 4,528 students to pursue courses such as civil engineering, building technology, fashion design and textiles, computer science, marketing among others.



Prof Ameko indicated that the University currently had a student population of about 15,000 with 614 full time and part time staff crammed on 22.6 acres of land.

“It is evident that our current infrastructure is under a lot of pressure,” he added.



However, the Acting Vice Chancellor said the University would do all it could with the available resources to make training and studies of students successful.

He announced that the University was therefore developing a second campus at Mempemehuasem, near Nsawam and the School of Engineering would be relocated there in due course.

Prof. Ameko was enthused that government through the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) was providing the University with four laboratories and workshops for the Mechanical Engineering, Furniture Design and Production, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Building Technology and Civil Engineering programmes at the new campus.

He said government was also providing the laboratories and workshops with equipment to train students.

Prof. Ameko said the University has introduced Virtual Internship Programme (VIP) for its students this year, adding that, 650 students undertook their industrial attachments through the VIP programme.

Additionally, Prof Ameko said the University has completed the construction of 32 room guest house which would serve as a training facility for students in the Hotel Catering and Institutional Management.



He therefore appealed to the students to be committed to discipline and be worthy ambassadors of the University.

“We need the support, loyalty, commitment and cooperation of both students and staff to make this University a world-class institution of higher learning.”

Prof. Ameko urged students to also develop their competencies through constant practice adding, “begin your dreams of what you want to become from here and work towards them diligently.’’

According to him any breach of the University rules, regulations, as well as oath would definitely attract appropriate sanctions.



Mrs Dillys Kwakye, Acting Registrar of the University swore the students in.