Spio-Gabrah came from Ivory Coast without a voter’s ID – Namoale

The immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for La-Dadekotopon and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture under the late president John Evans Atta-Mills has revealed that he was in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before the former Minister for Trade and Industry; Dr. Ekow Spio-Gabrah was brought from Ivory Coast without a valid Voter’s card.

I was in the NDC before Dr. Spio-Gabrah was brought from Ivory Coast without a common Voter’s Identity card so he should be minded that there are personalities in the party who knows his genesis in the party’

The former Greater Accra MP explained that Dr. Spio was then working with an international organization in Ivory Coast when the first election that led to multi-party democracy in the country was held.

He claimed that when the first election was held he (Spio) did not bother to fly home to register to vote.

According to him, he was then working in neighbouring Nigeria but he flew back home to register to vote but he (Spio) failed to do so.

The presidential hopeful noted I was in the NDC before he was brought from Ivory Coast adding that because of his inability to possess a voter’s ID card he was denied the opportunity to become a Minister of State under ex-president Jerry John Rawlings by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The outspoken Nii Amasa Namoale made this interesting revelation on Happy FM’s socio-political afternoon news analysis programme hosted by Kwame Affrifa Mensah on the show “Epa Hoa Daben’ in Accra.

Nii Amasa Namoale even though refused to comment on an article published in the Daily Graphic attributed to Dr. Ekow Spio-Gabrah about the fragile unity in the main opposition NDC.

I will not comment on his thoughts about the party because we all aspirants in the race for the ultimate slot of the party.