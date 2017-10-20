Sentences of 13 Delta Force members not deterring enough – Amaliba

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team and private legal practitioner has described the sentences slapped on 13 members of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces as not deterring enough.

He observed that the trial judge was very lenient in dealing with them despite attacking the court and a security installation by slapping meager sentences on them.

All 13 members, on Thursday were convicted after they pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi and were fined GHC1,800 each.

They were also required to sign a bond of good behavior for a year or in default incur the wrath of the court.

But Abraham Amaliba expressed shock at the sentences slapped on them by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

According to him, the GH¢1,800 fine slapped on each of the suspects was not deterrent enough, and would rather breed political lawlessness in the country.

But lawyer for the freed members, Frederick Kankam Boadu, has said that there was no evidence of aggravated circumstances in the incident for which they were hurled before the court, and his clients had shown great remorse for their action hence it was important not to imprison them.