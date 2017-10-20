Reality Ghana set to host flagship seminar

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Reality Ghana

The seminar will climax the year for Reality Ghana as they celebrate their second anniversary.

Ghana’s fastest growing Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) group, Reality Ghana is set to organize their flagship seminar themed ‘Two years of positive impact in Ghana, the way forward’ on September 21st at the Samaritan Hotel after the Kasoa toll booth.

The speaker billed for the event include the Attakorah Amaniampong Nyamekye Founder of Reality Ghana, Yaw Akrofi President Reality Ghana and the guest speaker is Ama Sey, CEO Frellen Health Essential and Life Coach.

As part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of Reality Ghana, there would be free breast screening and education, a power packed Summit followed by a pool party and fun time

Earlier this month, Reality Ghana hosted, fed and sheltered about one thousand less privileged children at Agbogbloshie market in Accra on September 23rd on their headlined project dubbed ‘Meals on Wheels’. Whiles doing that, they registered children on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), provided free medical screening which included the test for malaria, vital statistics, deworming and dental inspections.