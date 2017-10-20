Police not recruiting | General News 2017-10-20

The Ghana police service has described as fake, advertisement on social media that it is recruiting <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508494969_693_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana police service has described as fake, advertisement on social media that it is recruiting for 2017/2018 year period.

“The administration wishes to state categorically that currently there is no recruitment exercise going on in the service and that the advertisement on such recruitment is fake,” a statement signed by the Director General of Public Affairs of the Service ACP David Eklu said.

The police has called on the public to therefore ignore the “fake” recruitment adding that, when there is the need for recruitment, it will come out with the appropriate advertisement on the criteria for enlistment.

