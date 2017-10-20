Physical infrastructure must be disability friendly – GCB MD

Business News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Emmanuel Kwarteng

2017-10-20

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Limited, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, has emphasized the need to incorporate the needs of the physically-challenged in the designing of physical infrastructure projects in the country.

He said provision must be made to facilitate easy access for the physically-challenged in buildings, offices, elevators and among others.

Mr Sowah said this when two executive members of the Go-Get-Dem Wheelchair Racing Club, an NGO and para athletes paid a courtesy call on him at the GCB Head Office in Accra.

Mr Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, President and Mr Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo, Secretary, who have won several medals and awards in sporting activities across the world, were at the GCB Head Office to express their gratitude to the Bank its consistent financial support for the sporting activities in the country.

Through the sponsorship of the Bank, members of Go-Get-Dem Wheelchair Racing Club and related associations are able to purchase training equipment and compete in international tournaments.

The MD observed that from 2006 there has been willingness on the part of the state to fully integrate the disabled in national development by passing the Disability Act and providing for them in the District Assembly Common Fund.



These, he said ought to trickle down to all aspects of development.

Mr Sowah commended the team for achieving laurels for Ghana and themselves and advised the disabled not to give up on their talent.



“I am proud GCB has this initiative in supporting your activities and we will continue,” he assured.

Mr Nkegbe thanked the Management of the Bank for their unflinching financial assistance to disabled sports.

“But for GCB’s consistent sponsorship it would have been difficult for us to acquire training equipment, build capacity, training and to participate in competitions,” he said.

Present at the meeting were the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, Mr Samuel Amankwah and Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Mrs Thyra Obuobi.

GCB sponsored the athletes to compete in the 2016 Olympic qualifier games held in Arizona, USA, where they won three medals (two bronze and one silver) which secured them a B-standard qualification to the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil and to the All Africa games in Congo last year.