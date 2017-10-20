Patron Management CEO attends 15th edition of Mexico Business Summit

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The Group president and Chief Executive Officer of Patron Management, Dickson Tsrakasu will join other business and political icons to partake in the 15th edition of Mexico Business Summit scheduled for 22nd to 24th October in San Luis Potosi and Mexico City

The Mexico Business Summit offers a unique platform for business moguls from Mexico and other nations to converge every year to hold discussions on creating business platforms and enhancing growth across the various sectors of the economy.

This year’s theme “Defining Mexico options” seeks to concentrate on analyzing the strategic priorities for Mexico and the participating nations in the ever-changing economic trends and Dickson Tsrasaku is among the few Ghanaian businessmen granted the opportunity to participate in the summit.

The three-day programme which includes business-to-business meetings will enable the CEO of Patron Management Group and other Ghanaian business gurus to build necessary contacts with their Mexican counterparts which will mark the beginning of trade and business exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

Ghana’s team is expected to be led by Trade and Industries Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng who will also speak to the Ghanaian team after the summit.

Other top participants include the Mexico Ambassador to Ghana, Maria de Los Angeles Arriola Aguirre, Dr. Tetteh Nettey, president of Global Enclave Developers.

Global Enclave Developers is Ghanaian company with an international focus on developing world-class Free Zones enclave, using state-of-the-art equipment in a responsive and socially acceptable ecosystem that facilitates respectable and harmonious cohabitation with nature. It also focuses on good neighbourliness and international trade.

Global Enclave Developers offer services in the free zones enclave, high-end residences and industrial parks.

About Patron Management Group

Patron Management Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian company that undertakes business activities such as farming, transport, health, entertainment and sports.

In the agricultural sector Patron has large farms that cultivate vegetable and other crops. They also deal in the leasing of lands and farming equipment for investors with interest in farming.

Patron Management also provides transports services such as hiring of buses for trips, haulage of goods, maintenance and servicing of vehicles. Patron Tertiary Hospital another subsidiary of Patron Management group deals in the design and construction of health facilities as well as medical and equipment supply.

Patron Management Group offers comprehensive coverage of sports and entertainment programs and event. It has modern tools for video and photography production.