Parliament divided over NCA’s sanctions against defaulting radio stations

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-10-20

There was a heated debate in Parliament today [Thursday] between the Majority and Minority sides of the House following a statement made in the House by the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, on the Radio Spectrum Audit carried out and the actions taken by the NCA to enforce the law on communication services in the country.

Making the statement Hon Ursula Owusu- Ekuful said, the government of President Akufo Addo is determined to apply the laws of the country and ensure sanity in all sectors.

She said it will therefore be absurd for one to suggest that the implementation of a law passed by Parliament is a threat to media plurality and a calculated attempt by government to kill some radio stations because of their perceived political bias.

However the MP for Ningo Prampram Hon Sam George argued that, the NCA did not come to Parliament to seek approval for its reviewed schedule of fees for the imposition of penalties against the 131 defaulted radio stations. He said no attempt should be made to curtail media pluralism in the country.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Hon Alex Afenyor Markins defended the action of the NCA and said nobody has been able to point out based on the law that the NCA is acting contrary to the law and wondered whether those condemning the NCA would like the media to be irresponsible in the name of press freedom.

The MP for Bawku Central Hon Mahama Ayariga said in carrying out its obligation the NCA should not be over zealous in enforcing the law on the defaulted media houses else freedom of expression will be seriously undermined in the country.