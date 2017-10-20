No political interference in our conviction; we hired good lawyers – Delta Force leader

Kwadwo Bamba, Delta Force Leader <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508507021_726_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The thirteen (13) members of the pro- New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group; Delta Forces convicted to a fine of GH¢1,800 each for rioting have ruled out political interference in the seven months old trial.

“We hired the services of good and experienced lawyers who argued for our release” leader of the group and one of the ex-convicts, Kwadwo Bamba stated.

“We knew our innocence from day one that the charges preferred against us will not stand trial because of the caliber of lawyers defending us”, he spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

He however thanked their legal team and party executives for their enormous support throughout the trial.

“We appreciate the support of the party ‘s legal team and Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, Dr. Amoako Tuffour and all the executives who supported us”.

Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner and National Democratic Congress (NDC) member , Abraham Amaliba, has expressed shock at the sentence slapped on them by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

According to him, the GH¢1,800 fine slapped on each of the suspects was not deterrent enough, and would rather breed political lawlessness in the country.

But lawyer for the freed members, Frederick Kankam Boadu, has said that there was no evidence of aggravated circumstances in the incident for which they were hurled before the court, and his clients had shown great remorse for their action hence it was important not to imprison them.

All 13 members, on Thursday were convicted after they pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi and were fined GH ¢1, 800 each.

They were also required to sign a bond of good behavior for a year or in default incur the wrath of the court.

