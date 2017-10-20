NLA accepted our request to legalise operations of banker-to-banker lottery – CVM

Business News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The ultimate desire of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has finally been answered by the Director-General of NLA, Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Board and Management of the National Lottery Authority.

The Board and Management of the NLA have agreed with CVM to legalise and regulate the operations of Banker-to-Banker Lottery through registration and granting of license to the Operators, Agents, and Writers of Banker-to-Banker Lotto.

Background

It could be recalled that the CVM appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate activities of the Acting Director-General of the NLA, Mr Kofi Osei Ameyaw.

According to the group, the NLA boss “lacks consistency,” because barely six months into office, he had allegedly presented a request to the newly constituted board to approve the payment of GHC15, 000, 000 to Merlin Gaming Limited as judgment debt when the company had no contract with the NLA.

The group alleged that Mr. Osei-Ameyaw “presented the said settlement for approval and payment at the very first official business meeting of the newly constituted Board, which was held on July 28, 2017.

Speaking to the media on the group’s request granted by NLA, the Founder and President of CVM, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku said, “the NLA together with other stakeholders will come up with the full Modalities and implementation plan towards the registration and licensing fees and other fees from the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers under the Public-Private Partnership arrangement”.

“The Ministry of Finance and Board of NLA through stakeholders consultation will come up with the necessary framework for the collection of taxes, licenses fees and other fees from the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers under the Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

We are passionately appealing to all the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers to cooperate with the NLA under this current Public-Private Partnership arrangement till amendment to the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) by Parliament”.