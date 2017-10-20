NDC MP, Constituency Executives on warpath

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-20

MP for Damongo constituency, Hon. Adam Mutawakilu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508501295_661_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

All appears not to be going on well with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo constituency, Hon. Adam Mutawakilu and his constituency executives as there is an alleged frosty relationship between them after the 2016 elections.

Some of the executives claimed they have been abandoned by the lawmaker who no longer engages them in party activities soon after they contributed in diverse ways to ensure he retained his seat.

It is alleged the MP comes into the constituency and leaves without saying a word to his executives a move that has further heightened the divisions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

Prior to the last election, the MP was seen in every function, every village with his party executives canvassing for votes but after winning the election, the MP is seen all alone in the company of his friends minus his executives

Few months ago, the constituency chairman in a media interview complained about how the MP alleged that he [chairman] and some of the constituency executives including former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru-Limuna never supported him.

But in response, he revealed how they toiled day and night in the heat of campaigns in the communities with the MP to support to him retain the Damongo seat only to turn round and accuse them of not contributing to his electoral fortune.

The Chairman said the present attitude of the MP therefore comes as a surprise to them especially the way he has suddenly abandoned the executives.

At the celebration of the 25th priestly anniversary of the Catholic Bishop of Damongo Diocese last weekend, held in Damongo where every political party invited to the program was represented by its leadership, it is gathered the MP was in attendance alone with his friends.

Questions therefore were raised as to why the MP is embarking on activities in the constituency without recourse to his executives.

All attempts to speak to the MP proved futile as he will not pick his calls and as at press time was yet to respond to two text messages