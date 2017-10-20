NDC disowns Spio-Garbrah over ethnocentric comments

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Comments by the former Trades Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah labeling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as an ethnocentric-based party does not reflect the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party official has revealed.

“That is his personal view and I do not think that is the position of NDC”, according to Deputy General Secretary of NDC in charge of operations, Koku Anyidoho.

“I speak for National Executives and Dr. Spio-Garbrah view is entitled to him alone “, the outspoken Deputy General Secretary disclosed on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM’s.

“He may be talking from experience or information we are not privy to”, he told host Kofi Asante Enning.

Leading members of NPP have also lashed out the NDC presidential candidate hopeful for describing their party as an ethnocentric party ever in the history of the country.

“It is intellectually dishonest for Dr. Spio-Garbrah to say NPP is an ethnocentric party”, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen stated.

“It very sad that people who want to become Presidents of this country are now lying their way out. …so called intellect is supposed to know better and not be mischievous because of politics”, he fumed.

“Dr. Spio-Garbrah should not bury his intellect in politics”, outspoken Nana Obiri Boahen urged the former Trades Minister.

“NPP is not an ethnocentric party. It is a mass party”, Nana Obiri Boahen insisted in an interview hosted by Kofi Asante Enning.