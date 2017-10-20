NAKDeF donates laptops and projectors in the Birim North District

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF) in its quest to aid academic performance in schools, in the Birim North District, has donated eight laptops, projectors and projector stands to communities in the Newmont Akyem catchment areas.

The donation estimated at the cost of GHC36,560, formed part of the Foundation’s Educational Quality Improvement Programme (EQIP), put together in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to improve on the quality of education in the affected communities.

Among the beneficiary communities were Adausena, New and Old Abirem, Hweakwae, Afosu, Ntronang and New Amanfrom.

In a short ceremony to hand over the items to the Birim North District Education Office, Mr. Paul Apenu, the Executive Secretary of NAKDeF, said the Foundation had plans of providing the needed facilities to schools in the District to promote quality education delivery.

He noted that Newmont Akyem Mines was working hard towards bringing social and economic transformation to the communities affected by their operations.

In view of this, he added that the Foundation has carried out a number of development projects such as awarding of scholarships to brilliant but needy students, building of schools, clinics, CHPS compounds, roads, durbar grounds, toilet facilities among others.

Mr. Apenu said the Foundation would be providing technical support to teachers in the beneficiary schools to equip them with the requisite skills in maintaining the facilities provided them.

He therefore assured that Newmont Akyem Mines would continue to extend development projects to their catchment areas to better the living standards of the people.

Receiving the items on behalf of the GES, Mr. Joseph Bebaako, the Birim North District Education Director, thanked NAKDeF for the gesture and promised to frequently monitor the various schools to ensure the facilities were properly maintained.

He entreated the Head teachers to use the facilities for its rightful purpose to help promote effective teaching and learning in the District.