Master the act of sex, don’t use aphrodisiac – Pharmacist cautions

Master the act of having sex and stop using aphrodisiacs to improve your performance in bed because it will affect your performance greatly in the future.

That’s a caution from a pharmacist Elizabeth Amoako who is asking young men to desist from the use of aphrodisiacs to boost their sexual performance.

Many young men in the country are increasingly resorting to aphrodisiacs in their bid to boost sexual performance. The market has responded by making available various products for the purpose.

Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana on the side effects, Elizabeth Amoako said there are many natural techniques that could be used to boost sexual performance and make the act the most pleasant to both partners.

