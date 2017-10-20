Mahama holds talks with African Development Bank boss

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Former President Mahama has engaged the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on innovative ways to improve the Agricultural sector on the continent.

The discussion focused on generating new ways to make agriculture production attractive to the youth, who forms the majority on the continent.

Former President Mahama’s discussions with Dr. Akinwumi Adesina also reviewed ways of improving agriculture in Ghana.

The discussions were held prior to a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa in the United States of America Mahama is to be a Special Guest of Honor.

The Laureate Award Ceremony which is also part of the 2017 Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium organized and hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation will see Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is awarded the 2017 World Food Prize Award

Former Communications Director at the Flagstaff House, Stan Dogbe, who gave updates of the discussion on his facebook wall revealed that “Dr. Akinwumi, a former Nigerian Minister for Agriculture, is being recognized for his leading role over the past decade in among others, helping galvanise the necessary political leadership to transform African agriculture, introducing initiatives that have exponentially increased the availability of credit to smallholder farmers across Africa and expanding food production in Nigeria”