LPG marketers reschedule closure of outlets

The move is to ensure uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508491179_737_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators in the country have announced the rescheduling of the maintenance of their retail outlets with immediate effect.

The move according to them, is to ensure uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Kwaku Agyemang-Duah.

The decision was arrived at after an emergency meeting between OMCs, Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Dealers in LPG closed their businesses to the public for maintenance works to ensure compliance and safety among the members following a gas explosion that killed seven people at Atomic Junction two weeks ago.

The exercise was met with stiff opposition from the public who argued they would not get access to LPG for their domestic and commercial purposes.

قالب وردپرس

Comments