LPG marketers backdown on closure of outlets

The LPG operators closed their premises for ‘maintenance work’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508477868_172_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

LPG operators have announced the rescheduling of the maintenance of their retail outlets with immediate effect.

The move according to the businesses, is to ensure uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

The decision was arrived at after an emergency meeting between OMCs, Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

LPG marketers have closed their premises to the public for the past two days, citing maintenance works at the outlets to ensure compliance and safety among the members.

The exercise has been met with stiff opposition from the public.



Some have argued that the marketers are using the move to veil a strike action to protest a recent cabinet directive to clamp down on non-complying institutions.

The statement signed by the CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Kwaku Agyemang- Duah however expressed the groups’ disapproval of the regulators’ mode of discharging their statutory responsibilities which they say has resulted in unyielding distress.

قالب وردپرس

Comments