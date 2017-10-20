LIVESTREAMING: Kwabena Donkor faces Committee over $510m AMERI deal

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

2017-10-20

play videoFile Photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508530827_210_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, is currently facing the Mines and Energy Committee to answer questions in relation to the controversial $510 million Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group’s (AMERI) power deal.

This was triggered by an urgent motion filed by KT Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa that called for the rescission of the deal.

Dr. Donkor who was the Minister for Power when the deal was brokered and ratified by Parliament is expected to tell the Committee if the previous government’s consent was sought before AMERI Energy assigned the contract to a Turkish company, PPR.

In July, he had his home subjected to a thorough search by some personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police over the deal.

The personnel were on a mission to retrieve evidence that suggests the former minister had caused financial loss to the state as a result of his involvement in the deal.