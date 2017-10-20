Let’s restore integrity back to the moral fiber of society – Group

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-20

David Ayi Hammond,Ambassador of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508540374_328_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr David Ayi Hammond, the Ambassador of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI), said little stride has been made in the area of integrity, morality, spirituality and quality leadership despite the multiplicity of churches.

“We cannot to go to church, listen to the gospel truth and decide to do otherwise… We, as church members, must start doing things right and follow the good example of a master teacher and leader-Jesus, who was himself humble and a servant leader,” he added.

Mr Hammond, at the 2017 ABLI Ghana Forum in Takoradi, on the theme: “Responsible Citizenship; The Hall Mark of a Servant Leader,” said it was about time the society and the church, in particular, behaved as the salt of the world.

The African Biblical Leadership forum, organised by the Bible Society of Ghana, is an advocacy programme with focus on leadership in Africa. The ABLI sought to promote leadership transformation using the Bible as a tool for change.

The forum is also used annually to re-echo the need for hard work, initiatives, mutual trust and respect and accountability at all levels of work.

He said the church was gradually failing society with the over concentration on “money business” rather than the salvation and truth, which brought lots of blessings to mankind.

Mr Hammond said the church must revive spirituality among its fold to translate into the overall body of the society.

He said the polarization of churches had not done any good to the country, particularly the independent churches, with focus on “money business,” neglecting the core values and principles of good Christian living.

Professor Jerry Kuma, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, who was the guest speaker, said a good leader was the one who inspired confidence among his followers who, in turn, led lives that inspired their contemporaries.

He said in religious, social, educational, industrial, and institutional lives among others, people looked for dedicated, selfless, disciplined, spiritual and sacrificial leaders who would help in building better lives.

“Anyone in leadership role is a servant and greatness comes through servant-hood,” he said.

The ABLI vision emphasises the Biblical values of integrity, compassion and justice in leadership towards a positive transformation of the nation.



It believes that to achieve the objectives of servant leadership, there is the need to improve on the systems for appointing leaders in all facets of society through effective participation.

Reverend Dr Erasmus Donkor, the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, said the church and other relevant partners must recognize the need to institute counselling, mentoring and career guidance sessions for the youth.

He said the church must demonstrate a stronger leadership role by becoming the conscience of morality and promoting justice with a collective voice in its condemnation of blatant exploitation and corruption, which was deeply entrenched in the communities.

Rev. Donkor said building strong Biblical principles and the inculcation of deeper sense of responsibility was key in national development and transformation.