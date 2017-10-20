JUSSAG threatens strike | General News 2017-10-20

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

JUSSAG declared a similar nationwide strike on Friday May 20, 2017 over unpaid consolidated salaries

The Judicial Services Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG) has hinted of a strike action if they do receive any response from the Ministry of Finance concerning certain allowances and salaries.

President of JUSSAG, Alex Nartey, told journalists on Friday, 20 October 2017 that the National Executive Council of JUSSAG has met and would hold a press conference to declare their intentions on the failure of government to heed to promises of paying their Rent Allowance and Consolidated Salaries.

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has asked government to expedite action on matters relating to the implementation of the consolidated salaries of members of JUSSAG.

A statement signed by the association’s president, Benson Nutsukpui, described the recurrent practice where labour issues are left unattended to as “unfortunate”.

“The Bar views this development as unfortunate considering its adverse effect on the administration of justice in Ghana. The adjudication of cases nationwide has been rendered impossible and all work in our courts has virtually ground to a halt since the commencement of the strike action. The result is that citizens seeking justice in our courts are being deprived of the audience and adjudication that they deserve and have a right to,” the statement said.

GBA said it was concerned that the underlying cause of the strike, [that is] implementing the consolidation of salaries of JUSSAG members, has been long-standing and should have been definitely and conclusively resolved much earlier than now.