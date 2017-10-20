JUSAG defers strike to October ending

JUSAG says it won’t succumb to any further entreaties after Oct. 31 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508542898_734_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has warned that government would not be entertained should it fail to meet JUSAG’s demand by October 31.

The group accused government of unilaterally cancelling a rent allowance its members have been enjoying since 2012.

The Association had planned to embark on strike on Friday October 20, but after consultations with the Chief Justice, the group announced at a press conference that the “legitimate industrial action” has been deferred.

The Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo asked the Association to give her up to October 25, 2017 to take up their issue with government, JUSAG national executive council said. “Our road made towards the industrial action has been revised to afford the Her Ladyship the Chief Justice to take up the issue with government and the judicial council on October 25, 2017,” the media was told.

JUSAG said, “The above is to also afford government to deal with the issue once and for all by October 31 failing which we would be unable to succumb to any further entreaties.”

