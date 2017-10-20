Judgment on ‘Delta 13’ political – Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-20

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, Former National Security Advisor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508505758_510_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has said the fine of GH¢1,800 each handed to members of the Delta 13 by an Asokwa District Court in Kumasi is woefully inadequate.

He thus suspects that the court was coerced into delivering what he described as “not a better decision.”

The 13 members are to serve 12 months in jail in default of the fine. The court presided over by Korkor Achaw Owusu has also ordered the members to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.

They pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting.

But speaking Friday on Morning Starr, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah said “I think the court has not taken a better decision. I think the decision taken is a political one. In this country, we don’t punish wrongdoers like we ought to. This usually happens when the wrongdoers belong to a particular political party.”

Background

The 13 were initially facing charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer, and causing unlawful damage in April 2017.

The prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, told the court presided over by Her Honor, Mary Nsenkyire Tuesday October 10, that, the Attorney General had withdrawn all the earlier charges.

They were later charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting.

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process, in protest against his appointment.

At their first appearance in court, the 13 escaped from lawful custody, when the Judge ruled that they be remanded and not given bail.