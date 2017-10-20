Israel launches cultural week in Ghana

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The Israeli Embassy in Ghana has on Thursday launched the nation’s Cultural Week in Ghana. At a brief press conference held by the Embassy and addressed by Israel’s Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Ami Mehl at the Kempinski Hotel, the envoy highlighted the cordial partnership witnessed by the two countries over the years.

Mr. Mehl noted that Israel and Ghana have witnessed a friendly partnership in Agriculture, Economic, Communication, Health, Education, Water, Cyber Security and other investment opportunities.

He further stated that in September this year, through the Embassy and the Ghana Israel Business Chamber (GIBC), they were able to mobilize and facilitate the participation of professionals from the Water and Sanitation industry to participate in the Water Technology and Environmental Control Conference and Exhibition 2017 which took in Tel Aviv, adding that Ghana’s Agriculture Minister is currently on a 10-day visit to Israel to learn more about the Israeli Agric Technologies.

The Israeli Ambassador announced that “to further strengthen this relationship and increase friendly partnership and the cooperation between Israel and Ghana, we are dedicating the last week in October (Thursday, 26th October to 1st November 2017) to celebrate a fusion of Israel and Ghana Cultures through arts, music fashion, food and wine.”

“The Embassy of the State of Israel in Accra, would therefore like to announce that from Thursday, 26th October to Wednesday, 1st November 2017 the innovative, energetic and vibrant cultural scenes of Israel will be live in Accra at the Kempinsk Hotel, Gold Coast City. The week will be accompanied by an impressive selection of Israeli dishes prepared by Chef Shaul Ben Aderet, Chef Ben Shaham and Chef Itamar Fadida, as well as Israeli Wine, which will be presented by Tal Gal Cohen.” He indicated