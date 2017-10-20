Ghana International School marks UN Day

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-20

As part of the UN Day celebrations, pupils of Ghana International School dressed to impress in outfits from their various home countries.

Students paraded the school field waving flags from different countries as they pulled together cultural performances and recitals which they identified with most.

Vice Principal of the junior school, Ms Nadia Bruce-Muller said the commemoration of the UN day seeks to exhibit the diversity that makes up the school as an international community.

She added that the celebration is to unite students belonging to every race as one of the key messages for the school reads; “understanding of each other”.

“It’s been two years since I resumed this position and it’s a wonderful experience. It certainly made me feel proud to work in such a positive, multi-cultural school with a great team and wonderful children.



The children upon completion, become very rich and equipped with ideas and because the school taught them how to relate with people from diverse ethnicity, they fit in every society”, she explained.

In the presence of parents, friends and visitors, the students sang a rousing rendition of the popular FIFA World Cup song “We Are One” and Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World’’.

“It is not about celebrating the differences but how we are one”, Ms Nadia Bruce-Muller explained the significance of the songs.

The extended community of GIS students and parents embraced the follow-up learning of the day where primary and secondary school children led an assembly to raise awareness on the ambitious United Nations Global Goals.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker advised the media to drift from focusing on merely disastrous happenings like bomb attacks, gas explosions, extreme poverty and so on adding that equal attention should also be paid to positive events and developments in the society.

“The media focus on individual single events and not necessarily looking at some changes. It’s sad that these things happen. There has never been a headline in the news recently which read that an industrial revolution is going to happen. Newspapers are full of bad news in terms of terrorism, mass shootings, bomb attacks, and gas explosions and you ask yourself why is everything going wrong’’.

Clad in his national dress, the British Ambassador encouraged the students to believe in positive change, share ideas and network with students from other countries in other to develop the society.

To complement the day’s celebration and experience, the GIS Parent, Teachers and Friends committee coordinated an international food fair, featuring over 100 popular international delicacies.