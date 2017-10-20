George Loh to contest Asiedu Nketia for NDC General Secretary?

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Legal practitioner George Loh says he is “desirous” of contesting in the national executive elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2018.

Quizzed on the position he would be going for, the former North Dayi Member of Parliament said it could be the General Secretary or Deputy General Secretary position.

Though he made light of the exact position he will contest for on 3FM’s morning show Sunrise on Thursday, he was definitely on the fact that he will join the race for the national executive elections.

The largest opposition party has scheduled July 27-29, 2018 as date on which members will vote to elect new national executives for the party ahead of the 2020 presidential primary.

The elections, according to the tentative timetable made available, will be preceded by branch elections in the last week of January, 2018.

There will also be constituency and regional elections before the national executive elections, which are expected to be hotly contested.

Already, former Central Region Minister Aquinas Tawiah Quansah has declared his intentions to contest Kofi Adams for the National Organiser position.

With the current General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho hard forces within the NDC, Mr Loh will need to do more to pull a surprise.

He has, however, not ditched his ambitions to return to Parliament, as he disclosed to host Winston Amoah.

It is too early, he said, as the current MPs are not even a year old in Parliament.