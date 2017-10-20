Fraudsters using my name to dupe people – Suhuyini

MP for Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508491812_763_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has cautioned the public against a fictitious facebook account created in his name by some unscrupulous persons used in defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

According to him, he is not in any way connected to the said account which bears his name and images calling on the public to disregard posts and information from there.

Alerting the public on the scam account, the lawmaker said : “Below is a fraudulent account and anyone who deals with the criminal behind it does so at his/her own risk.

I will not require anyone to pay anything to me or my agent before I offer any assistance to the fellow.

I will do whatever is within my ability to expose who’s behind this but in the meantime please be alert.

قالب وردپرس

Comments