Fake certificate holders hot | General News 2017-10-20

It appears some personnel of the local government service risk forfeiting their jobs and any future engagement with the state actor.

This, according to the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, is as a result of the proliferation of fake certifications possessed by some personnel of the service.

A nationwide exercise to verify the original academic certificates and first appointment letters of all professional staff in the Local Government Service (LGS) was undertaken in July this year.

The exercise was to ensure that professional workers in the service have the requisite academic qualification to competently discharge their duties with professionalism.

The process involved the inspection of appointment letters and academic certificates of professional staff and copies made.



The head of local government service was addressing staff of the Shama District Assembly, Friday, October 13, 2017.

The visit was to highlight some systemic and professional lapses within the Local Government Service and offer guidelines to improve performances of staff.







Dr Arthur indicated that the local government service has initiated steps to validate the certificates with the respective academic institutions as indicated by the personnel within the service.







“We have grouped the certificates according to the awarding institutions. All have been sent copies for verification and validation,” he added.



He warned that personnel found culpable would not only lose their jobs but refund with interest all monies paid them during their term of office at the service.

“So far about four of them have tendered in their resignation letters. I believe they feared they would be spotted and arrested,” he disclosed.



He mentioned that the exercise was due for completion by end of this year.