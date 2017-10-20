Election 2020: Why NDC could struggle to unseat Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Ghana’s next major general election will be held in the year 2020 but even as the electorate prepare to decide who rules the affairs of the country in 2020, the political scene in the country continue to see various political parties restructure the best ways by which they could win the hearts of Ghanaians.

So far, the two major political parties in the country remains the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghanaians have successfully ended the 2016 elections with the NPP chalking a massive victory of 53.85 percent as the opposition NPP suffered a 44.40 percent loss.

But fast tracking to the 2020 elections there are huge expectations for the incumbent NPP to regain power in the 2020 elections and YEN.com.gh has the reasons why.

The launch of the much awaited Free SHS policy shook Ghana’s political spectrum to the core! For all political critics who said the program was never going to succeed, all they could say now was; “Let’s wait and see”.

But the implementation of the free senior high school policy has not only seen over 400,000 students benefit from free tuition in the SHS level but also added a shine to universal basic education in Ghana today.

This likely has the potential of having millions of Ghanaians sacrifice their votes for Nana Addo. One other key achievement of the president has been the coming on board of the planting for foods and jobs program which is mainly going to target the electorates in the rural zones who continue to farm under the mercies of the weather.

With such policy bringing on board 450,000 jobs there is no doubt in our minds that the president will definitely win the hearts of the rural folk in the 2020 polls. Just not that, the Akufo-Addo administration has resolved to pay the outstanding allowance of all trainee nurses across the country.

This major move by the president has seen thousands of trainee nurses express gratitude to the president for such a kind gesture. The spillover effects by the NPP administration will in no doubt be translated to votes in the 2020 elections especially as the beneficiaries of government’s recent policies are mostly persons of voting age.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC is very confident of recapturing power in the 2020 elections.

YEN.com.gh has reported of how the choice for ex-president Mahama in the 2020 elections could be so key in catapulting them to a possible election victory but as the saying goes, it is just too close to call on has the best footing come this knife-edged election in 2020.