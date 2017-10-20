Delta 13: Judge was too lenient – Kofi Adams

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress has stated that a Kumasi Circuit Court’s ruling on the Delta 13 is worrisome.

Speaking to Accra based NEAT FM, the National Organizer stated that he will not recommend a custodian sentence for the Delta 13 but wish the judge will deliver a more deterrent sentence.

Juxtaposing the sentence with that of the Montie 3 who threatened the Judges of the Supreme Court, Mr. Adams stated that the action of the Delta 3 was more terrible to carry a stiffer punishment.

‘’The sentence given to the Montie 3 was very hush even though the whole idea was to serve as deterrent to others, but if you analyze it with the delta 13 you will realize that the judge was too lenient with the them’’

The 13 members of the pro NPP violent group, Delta Force were yesterday October 19 sentenced to a fine of GHC 1,800 each and a bond of good behavior for 12 months after they pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting.

In default they will serve 12 months in jail.

The were arrested after they stormed the office of the then newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei, in March and assaulted him in the process, in protest against his appointment.

They were initially facing charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer, and causing unlawful damage.

Those charges were reviewed to only rioting by the Kumasi Circuit Court on October 10.