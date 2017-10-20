Delta 13: GHC23k fine disturbing – Aning

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Security Expert Dr. Kwasi Aning has described as disturbing the mild punishment meted out to members of the pro-government vigilante group Delta Force.

According to him, the punishment by the court will escalate political vigilantism ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The 13 members of the Delta Force vigilante group in Kumasi were on Thursday sentenced to a fine of GH?1,800 each or in default, serve 12 months in jail.



In addition, they are to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process, in protest against his appointment.

At their first appearance in court, the 13 escaped from lawful custody, when the Judge ruled that they be remanded and not given bail.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Friday, the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said a stiffer punishment should have been issued by the court to the group to serve as a deterrent.

According to Dr. Aning “those who created the mayhem not only challenged the authority of the President but also the authority of the State…looking at the judgment, come 2020 there is likely to be a rise in the use of violence.”