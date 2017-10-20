Databank daily market watch | Business News 2017-10-19

The trading session ended with 3 gainers and 1 laggard <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508474078_487_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

BOPP Hits an All-Time High of GH¢6.00:



The levels of the equities market indices increased at the end of today’s trading session, lifted by gains in 3 counters. The Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index (GSE-CI) inched up by 2.83 points to ~2,319 points while the Databank Stock Index (DSI) increased by 33.31 points to ~29,817 points. On a year-to-date basis, the GSE-CI and the DSI have recorded returns of 37.28% and 33.51% respectively.

Market activity was lackluster today. Only 17,791 shares with a value of GH¢73,268 were traded across 9 counters. Trades in Societe Generale Ghana accounted for 40% of the day’s trade volumes.

The trading session ended with 3 gainers and 1 laggard. Benso Oil Palm Plantation was the top performer today. The counter advanced by 8Gp to GH¢6. Ecobank Ghana gained 6Gp to GH¢7.49 while Total Petroleum edged up by 3Gp to GH¢2.69.

Standard Chartered Bank, the lone laggard for the day, declined by 5Gp to settle at GH¢19.51.

قالب وردپرس

Comments