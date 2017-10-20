Court throws out Woyome’s moves to stop valuation of his properties

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-20

The Supreme Court has dismissed moves by Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome to stop the valuation of his properties by the government as part of efforts to retrieve the GhC47.2million that he owes the state

Lawyers for the businessman filed an application arguing that the writ of execution that the Attorney -General (A-G) used to do the valuation was illegal.

According to them, the A-G failed to seek consent from the Supreme Court to renew the writ of execution and, therefore, any action based on that writ was a nullity.

But the court, presided over by a single justice, Mr Justice Alfred Anthony Benin, on Friday morning ruled that the A-G did nothing wrong because the writ of execution had not expired and was effective.

The court held that the first writ of execution which was filed on January 9, 2015 was still in effect when the A-G filed for another one on January 6, 2016 and, therefore, the issue of renewal did not arise.

The decision by the court today paves way for the continuation of the oral examination of Mr Woyome by the A-G which has been adjourned to October 30, 2017