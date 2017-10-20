Cocaine consumption: Ghana number 14 out of 115 destinations

1.1% of Ghana’s population consume cocaine <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508506388_899_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Disturbing statistics released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime indicates that Ghana is ranked 14th out of 115 countries when it comes the consumption of cocaine.

Topping the table is Albania. Public health research from 2014 estimates that 2.5 percent of its population aged between 16 and 64 use the drug.



Other countries in the top 10 include the US, Spain, Australia and Netherlands, along with a couple of South American nations: Chile and Uruguay.

It may surprise many to see Colombia down in 34th (out of 115 destinations). While cocaine production and distribution is synonymous with the country, only 0.7 percent of citizens actually use it, according to a 2013 report. African and Middle Eastern nations typically report the lowest use.



The 20 biggest cocaine consuming countries:

1. Albania – 2.5 percent of the population uses it

2. Scotland – 2.34%

3. United States – 2.3%

4. England and Wales – 2.25%

5. Spain – 2.2%

6. Australia – 2.1%

7. Uruguay – 1.8%

8. Chile – 1.73%

9. Netherlands – 1.6%

10. Ireland – 1.5%

11. Canada – 1.46%

12. Aruba – 1.3%

13. Bermuda – 1.3%

14. Ghana – 1.1%

15. Italy – 1.1%

16. France – 1.1%

17. Israel – 1.07%

18. Iceland – 1.06%

19. Costa Rica – 1.06%

20. Luxembourg – 1.04%

