Children Service gives to Mampong School for the Deaf

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-10-19

File photo; Michael Lartey (left) presenting the items to Joseph Sam

The Children Service group of the Nativity Congregation, La of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, October 15 donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf at Mampong, Akwapim in the Eastern Region.

The items included gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, detergents, loaves of bread, boxes of bottled water, cartons soft drinks, toiletries, among many others.

The donation formed part of a yearly activity of the children’s ministry in celebrating the children’s harvest.

According to Michael Lartey, vice president of the children’s ministry, the items came from the children, their teachers and the entire congregation.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school and students, Joseph Sam, the headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the donors for their support.

“Having donors come to us with goodies such as these is rare and the children service of La Nativity identifying us with such a kind visit is very heart-warming. It is our prayer that God restores every pesewas spent so far as this donation is concerned and like Oliver Twist, our doors are opened for more,” he added.