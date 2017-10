Chief Biney, NDC Communicator



NDC Communicator, Chief Biney says he will contest the Deputy National Organizer position in his party when nomination is opened.

He indicated that he finds it prudent to run for the position to help the party bounce back into power.

He expressed profound delight in the position on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’.

He seeks to defeat Mahdi Muhammed Gibrill, current Deputy National Organizer of NDC.

