Branding Ghana is not a political obligation – Adelaide Ahwireng

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-20

play videoManaging Director of Fio Enterprises Limited, Adelaide Ahwireng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508542268_496_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaians have been urged to join forces to create a successful brand for the country and not leave that to government alone.

Managing Director of Fio Enterprises Limited, Adelaide Ahwireng who made this call at the Executive Women’s Network Annual Conference said Ghanaians needs to develop a collective rebranding strategy for the nation to successfully reposition itself as a business centre.

She said, “We see it as a political obligation to brand Ghana but I want to believe that it’s a holistic one, everybody must be part of the process of branding Ghana”.

She added that all citizens should be able to identify with the brand to make it a success.

President of Ashesi University College, Patrick Awuah Jr. noted that to succeed in building a brand, every Ghanaian must be equally equipped to play their needed role.

He said, “I think it’s really important that the men at the table understand that you cannot build a country with just half the population”.

He stated that “we will really build a great country” only if all are involved.

Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Oil Services Limited, Ivy Apea Owusu added that the media should do well to target both urban and rural areas with programmes that promote Ghana’s brand.

“The media in all the public discourse… can play a role of communicating the brand, the importance of it and how everybody can be part of that to the general populace so that it’s not just focused or centred within just the urban areas,” she said.

The conference was on the theme, ‘Rebranding Ghana to Drive Business Growth: The perspective of women leaders’.