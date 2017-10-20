Blame Attorney General for Delta-13 lenient fines – Lawyer

General News of Friday, 20 October 2017

Private legal practitioner Edudzi Tamakloe is blaming the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, for what he describes as lenient fines against 13 members of pro-government vigilante group, Delta Force.

According to him, the Attorney General did not show the commitment to properly prosecute the group after they attacked the Ashanti regional security coordinator.

His comment follows the decision by the Asokwa District Court to fine the Delta 13 GHs1,800 each or serve 12 months in jail in default. This was after they pleaded guilty to rioting.

They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer, and causing unlawful damage but, upon the advice of the Attorney General, the earlier charges were withdrawn.

Reacting to this development, Mr Tamakloe wondered why the AG dropped the initial charges.

He told Class News’ that: “Obviously if you are charged with assault which is a serious second degree felony, damage to property and then you are moved from that point to a misdemeanour, I think you will graciously say you are guilty knowing that at least the option of a custodian sentence will be remote having pleaded guilty to the charge of rioting. Were they exactly what the people did? Were they rioting, obviously no.

“They had gone to the office of the Ashanti regional security coordinator, assaulted him, moved him out of his office, damaged properties there and they were charged accordingly. So the decision by the attorney general to advise for the drop of that charge to now a charge of rioting is where the problem is. As for the judge, he/she has sworn a judicial oath to do justice to all manner of persons. The very prosecution who brought the case dropped it from assault to rioting so his/her hands are tied.”